Subam Papers IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And GMP Details

The initial public offering of Subam Papers Ltd. concluded on October 3. The SME IPO was subscribed 92.93 times, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 93.70 crore issue received bids for 38,09,46,400 shares against 4,408,000 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 243.16 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 57.18 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 48.97 times subscription.

Subam Papers IPO was subscribed 3.29 times on day two of the subscription on Tuesday. It was subscribed 0.44 times on September 30, the first day of subscription.

The public offer was an entirely fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale portion. The IPO price band was set in the range of Rs 144 to Rs 152 per share. Retail investors could bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 800 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,21,600.

The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar for the IPO, with Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue. Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.

The allotment of shares in the Subam Papers IPO is set to be finalised on October 4. This will be followed by the credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders, along with refunds for non-allottees on October 7. Shares of Subam Papers are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on October 8.

Investors can check the Subam Papers IPO allotment status through Bigshare Services.