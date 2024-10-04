Subam Papers IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And GMP Details
The initial public offering of Subam Papers Ltd. concluded on October 3. The SME IPO was subscribed 92.93 times, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
The Rs 93.70 crore issue received bids for 38,09,46,400 shares against 4,408,000 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 243.16 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 57.18 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 48.97 times subscription.
Subam Papers IPO was subscribed 3.29 times on day two of the subscription on Tuesday. It was subscribed 0.44 times on September 30, the first day of subscription.
The public offer was an entirely fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale portion. The IPO price band was set in the range of Rs 144 to Rs 152 per share. Retail investors could bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 800 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,21,600.
The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar for the IPO, with Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue. Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.
The allotment of shares in the Subam Papers IPO is set to be finalised on October 4. This will be followed by the credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders, along with refunds for non-allottees on October 7. Shares of Subam Papers are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on October 8.
Investors can check the Subam Papers IPO allotment status through Bigshare Services.
How To Check Subam Papers IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Subam Papers Limited' from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Subam Papers IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose 'Subam Papers Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Subam Papers GMP Today
The grey market premium of Subam Papers is Rs 24 as of 8:32 a.m. on October 4, implying a 15.79% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 176 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Subam Papers IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 30
IPO Close Date: Thursday, October 3
Basis of Allotment: Friday, October 4
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, October 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, October 7
Listing Date: Tuesday, October 8
About Subam Papers
Subam Papers Ltd., founded in October 2006, is a manufacturer of Kraft Paper and paper products, using recycled waste paper as a key raw material. With a daily production capacity of 300 metric tons, the company produces Kraft Paper and Duplex Boards in various shades and sizes, widely used in industries like automobiles, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals.
Known for its sustainable packaging solutions, Subam Papers uses advanced technology, such as ERP systems and automated processes, to ensure efficiency. The company also benefits from its proximity to the Thamirabarani River, aiding in water supply for production.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.