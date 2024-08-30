Baazar Style Retail IPO Subscribed 72% On Day One

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription on Friday, as it looks to mop up funds worth Rs 834.7 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 148 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.77 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 686.7 crore. The IPO was subscribed 0.72 times or 72% on the first day.

The company, which operates Style Baazar, raised Rs 250 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its public offering by allotting 64.3 lakh shares at Rs 384 apiece to 28 investors.

A price band of Rs 370–389 per share has been set for the three-day issue, which is set to close on Sept. 3. The market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 2,903 crore.

The minimum lot size is 38 shares. Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,782. Small non-institutional investors and big non-institutional investors have minimum lot sizes of 14 lots and 68 lots, requiring investments of Rs 2.07 lakh and Rs 1.01 lakh respectively.

Investors can expect the allotment of shares to be finalised on Sept. 4, with the listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange scheduled for Sept. 6.