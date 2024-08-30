NDTV ProfitIPOsBaazar Style Retail IPO Subscribed 72% On Day One
ADVERTISEMENT

Baazar Style Retail IPO Subscribed 72% On Day One

The company intends to use the net proceeds for prepayment or repayment of all or part of certain outstanding borrowings.

30 Aug 2024, 08:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Style Baazar outlet, operated by Baazar Style Retail Ltd. (Source: Official website)</p></div>
A Style Baazar outlet, operated by Baazar Style Retail Ltd. (Source: Official website)

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription on Friday, as it looks to mop up funds worth Rs 834.7 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 148 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.77 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 686.7 crore. The IPO was subscribed 0.72 times or 72% on the first day.

The company, which operates Style Baazar, raised Rs 250 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its public offering by allotting 64.3 lakh shares at Rs 384 apiece to 28 investors.

A price band of Rs 370–389 per share has been set for the three-day issue, which is set to close on Sept. 3. The market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 2,903 crore.

The minimum lot size is 38 shares. Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,782. Small non-institutional investors and big non-institutional investors have minimum lot sizes of 14 lots and 68 lots, requiring investments of Rs 2.07 lakh and Rs 1.01 lakh respectively.

Investors can expect the allotment of shares to be finalised on Sept. 4, with the listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange scheduled for Sept. 6.

ALSO READ

India's IPO Mania: Here's All You Need To Know In Charts

Opinion
India's IPO Mania: Here's All You Need To Know In Charts
Read More

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: Aug. 30.

  • Issue closes: Sept. 3.

  • Issue price: Rs 370–389 per share.

  • Total issue size: Rs 834.7 crore.

  • Fresh issue: Rs 148 crore.

  • Offer for sale: Rs 686.7 crore.

  • Bid lot: 38 shares.

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

ALSO READ

No IPO Plans In Near Future, But Regulatorily Due In 3 Years, Says Airtel Payments Bank MD

Opinion
No IPO Plans In Near Future, But Regulatorily Due In 3 Years, Says Airtel Payments Bank MD
Read More

Business

Operating under the brand name Style Bazaar, the company is one of the leading players in the value retail market in West Bengal and Odisha. The company has market share of 3.03% and 2.22% in organised value retail markets in West Bengal and Odisha, respectively, it said in its prospectus.

Its other core and focus markets include Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As of March 31, 2024, it operated 162 stores spread across over 1.47 million square feet located in 146 cities.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for prepayment or repayment of all or part of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ

Premier Energies IPO Subscribed Over 74.38 Times On Final Day

Opinion
Premier Energies IPO Subscribed Over 74.38 Times On Final Day
Read More

Baazar Style Retail IPO: Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.72 times or 72% as of 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional buyers: 0.7 times or 70%.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.47 times or 47%.

  • Retail investors: 0.82 times or 82%.

  • Employee Reserved: 6.01 times.

Watch The IPO Adda Here 

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT