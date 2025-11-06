Studds Accessories IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

Shares of Studds Accessories Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of the helmets manufacturing company on the stock market this week.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer

The share allotment status for the Studds Accessories IPO was finalised on Tuesday, November 4. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, November 6.

The demand for the IPO was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers who subscribed to their quota close to 160 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors who subscribed to their quota of shares around 77 times.

The grey market premium for the Studds Accessories IPO has declined in the last couple of days after showing consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 30.

Here’s everything you need to know about Studds Accessories IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), listing date and more.