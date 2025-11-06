Studds Accessories IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week
Unlisted shares of Studds Accessories have declined since the conclusion of the mainboard offering, which closed on November 3.
Shares of Studds Accessories Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of the helmets manufacturing company on the stock market this week.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer
The share allotment status for the Studds Accessories IPO was finalised on Tuesday, November 4. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, November 6.
The demand for the IPO was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers who subscribed to their quota close to 160 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors who subscribed to their quota of shares around 77 times.
The grey market premium for the Studds Accessories IPO has declined in the last couple of days after showing consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 30.
Here’s everything you need to know about Studds Accessories IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), listing date and more.
Studds Accessories IPO Listing Date
Shares of Studds Accessories Limited are expected to list on NSE and BSE on Friday, November 7.
Studds Accessories IPO GMP
The GMP for the Studds Accessories IPO was Rs 63 as of 8:30 a.m. on November 6. It indicates a listing price of Rs 648(Rs 585 + Rs 63) per share at a premium of 10.77% on the upper limit of the price band.
This means that the unlisted shares of the helmet manufacturer were trading at Rs 647 in the private market. Investors can expect gains of up to 11% when the shares debut on the market this week.
The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 70, which was recorded on November 3.
Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP trends as the mainboard issue enters its final day of subscription.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Studds Accessories IPO: Key Details
The Studds Accessories IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 455.49 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78 lakh shares.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 557 and Rs 585 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors had to bid for a single lot size of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,625. Small Non-Institutional Investors had to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,04,750. Big Non-Institutional Investors could participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 10,09,125.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company will utilise proceeds from the IPO to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.
About Studds Accessories
Studds Accessories is a manufacturer and exporter of helmets, motorcycle accessories and riding gear. It was established in 1983. The company reported a 21.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69.64 crore in FY25 from Rs 57.23 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations rose 10.4% YoY to Rs 583.82 crore in FY25 from Rs 529.02 crore in the preceding financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.