Studds Accessories IPO Day Three: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP

Studds Accessories Ltd.'s initial public offering has received a warm reception in the primary markets, with the issue being subscribed over five times on day two. The IPO enters day three of subscription on Monday.

Founded in 1975, Studds designs, manufactures, markets, and sells two-wheeler helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, as well as a range of motorcycle accessories, including luggage, gloves, rain suits, riding jackets, eyewear, and helmet locks. It is the market leader when it comes to selling helmets in India.

Studds' products are sold across India and exported to over 70 countries, with key markets spanning the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe, and other regions.

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 557-585 per share, valuing it at around Rs 2,300 crore at the upper end of the range.

It must be noted that the IPO is only an offer for sale (OFS), with the promoter group and other shareholders offloading 77.86 lakh shares. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, Studds will not receive any proceeds, and all funds will go to the selling shareholders.

The public issue is being managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities, with shares expected to list on the stock exchanges on Nov. 7.