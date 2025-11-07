Shares Of Studds Accessories To Debut On Dalal Street Today; All You Need To Know

Shares of Studds Accessories Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of the helmet manufacturer on the stock market on Friday, November 7.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer.

The share allotment status for the Studds Accessories IPO was finalised on Tuesday, November 4.

As per the private market trends, the unlisted share price of Studds Accessories has declined in the last couple of days after showing consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 30.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the listing of Studds Accessories shares.