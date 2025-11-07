Shares Of Studds Accessories To Debut On Dalal Street Today; All You Need To Know
The price of unlisted shares of Studds Accessories has declined since the conclusion of the mainboard offering.
Shares of Studds Accessories Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of the helmet manufacturer on the stock market on Friday, November 7.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer.
The share allotment status for the Studds Accessories IPO was finalised on Tuesday, November 4.
As per the private market trends, the unlisted share price of Studds Accessories has declined in the last couple of days after showing consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 30.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the listing of Studds Accessories shares.
Studds Accessories IPO GMP
The GMP for the Studds Accessories IPO was Rs 45 as of 7:00 a.m. on November 7. It indicates a listing price of Rs 630(Rs 585 + Rs 45) per share at a premium of 7.69% on the upper limit of the price band.
This means that the unlisted shares of the helmet manufacturer were trading at Rs 630 in the private market. Investors can expect gains of up to 7-8% when the shares debut on the market today.
The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 70, which was recorded on November 3.
Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP trends as the mainboard issue prepares for listing.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Studds Accessories IPO: Key Details
The Studds Accessories IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 455.49 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78 lakh shares.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 557 and Rs 585 per share.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company will utilise proceeds from the IPO to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.
About Studds Accessories
Studds Accessories is a manufacturer and exporter of helmets, motorcycle accessories and riding gear. It was established in 1983. The company reported a 21.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69.64 crore in FY25 from Rs 57.23 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations rose 10.4% YoY to Rs 583.82 crore in FY25 from Rs 529.02 crore in the preceding financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.