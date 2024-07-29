Senores Pharma Files IPO Papers To Raise Rs 500 Crore

The Ahmedabad-based Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has filed papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering. The offer contains a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for the sale of 27 lakh equity shares.

The selling shareholders in the OFS include promoter entities Swapnil Jatinbhai Shah, Ashokkumar Vijaysinh Barot and Sangeeta Mukur Barot, and non-promoter investor Prakash M. Sanghvi, according to the IPO's draft red herring prospectus. The promoter's stake in the company is 66.67%.

The proceeds from the fresh issue of Rs 107 crore will be used to set up a manufacturing facility for the production of sterile injections in the company's Atlanta facility in the US via Havix Group, Inc.

Moreover, Rs 93 crore will be used to repay debt, with the rest going towards working capital requirements and funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.