Sattva Engineering Construction IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today: Check Latest GMP
The SME IPO was subscribed close to 200 times on Friday. Here's all you need to know about the allotment of Sattva Engineering Construction IPO.
The share allotment status for the Sattva Engineering Construction IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1. The initial public offering (IPO) of Sattva Engineering Construction Ltd. closed with an overwhelming demand on the third and last day of bidding on Friday. The SME issue was subscribed nearly 200 times.
The IPO received bids for more than 62,36,86,400 shares against the 31,47,200 on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota 123 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their category 351 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 172 times.
The SME public offer was a book-building issue worth Rs 35.38 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 70 and Rs 75 per share.
Investors who applied for the Sattva Engineering Construction IPO can verify their allotment status on the NSE website or through the registrar, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India).
How To Check Sattva Engineering Construction IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose "SATTVAENGG" from the dropdown list of company names.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to view your allotment details.
Steps to Check Sattva Engineering Construction IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the official website of MUFG Intime India here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Sattva Engineering Construction Ltd." from the dropdown menu for the company names.
Choose one of the available options to search from PAN, Application Number, Account Number/IFSC Code or Demat Account Number.
Enter the required details based on your selection.
Click 'Submit' to view your allotment status.
Sattva Engineering Construction IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Sattva Engineering Construction IPO was Rs 26 as of 9:00 a.m. on September 1. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 101 per share, compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 75 apiece. The GMP reflects a potential listing gain of 34.67%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Sattva Engineering Construction IPO Listing Date
Sattva Engineering Construction IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as September 3. Shares of Sattva Engineering Construction will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
The company will initiate refunds on September 2. Shares are also expected to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts on the same day.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.