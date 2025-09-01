Sattva Engineering Construction IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today: Check Latest GMP

The share allotment status for the Sattva Engineering Construction IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1. The initial public offering (IPO) of Sattva Engineering Construction Ltd. closed with an overwhelming demand on the third and last day of bidding on Friday. The SME issue was subscribed nearly 200 times.

The IPO received bids for more than 62,36,86,400 shares against the 31,47,200 on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota 123 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their category 351 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 172 times.

The SME public offer was a book-building issue worth Rs 35.38 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 70 and Rs 75 per share.