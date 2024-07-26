Sanstar Shares Debut At 15% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Sanstar listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 106.40 apiece, a premium of 14.7% over its issue price of Rs 95. On the BSE, it debuted at a 12% premium over its issue price.

The initial public offering of Sanstar was subscribed 82.99 times on its third and final day, led by demand from non-institutional investors. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares.

The plant-based specialty products manufacturer set a price band of Rs 90-95 per share for the three-day issue. Ahead of its IPO, Sanstar raised Rs 153 crore from 12 anchor investors, allotting 1.6 crore shares at Rs 95 each.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund the capital-expenditure requirement for the expansion of the company's Dhule facility, debt payment and general corporate purposes.