Saatvik Green Energy IPO Allotment And GMP In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy was subscribed 6.57 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 23.

The issue received bids for 9,38,08,672 shares against 1,42,71,970 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 10.84 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 10.04 times. Retail investors booked their quota 2.66 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 442 and Rs 465 per share. It was a book build issue worth Rs 900 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43 lakh shares amounting to Rs 200 crore.

The share allotment status for Saatvik Green Energy IPO is expected to be confirmed on September 24. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 25. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 26.