Saatvik Green Energy IPO Allotment And GMP In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and KFin Technologies. Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP has declined since the IPO opened for subscription on September 19.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy was subscribed 6.57 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 23.
The issue received bids for 9,38,08,672 shares against 1,42,71,970 offered.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 10.84 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 10.04 times. Retail investors booked their quota 2.66 times.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 442 and Rs 465 per share. It was a book build issue worth Rs 900 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43 lakh shares amounting to Rs 200 crore.
The share allotment status for Saatvik Green Energy IPO is expected to be confirmed on September 24. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 25. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of Saatvik Green Energy are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 26.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Steps To Check Saatvik Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Saatvik Green Energy Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Saatvik Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "SAATVIK" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps to Check Saatvik Green Energy IPO Allotment Status On KfinTech
Visit the KFintech IPO allotment page here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
From the dropdown menu, choose “Saatvik Green Energy Limited” as the IPO name.
Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.
Enter the details based on the option you selected.
Click on the “Submit” button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Saatvik Green Energy IPO was Rs 13 as of 8:00 a.m. on September 24. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 478 per share at a premium of 2.80% over the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data source from InvestorGain.
Saatvik Green Energy is one of the leading solar panel manufacturers in the country. It has an annual production capacity of 4.8 GW.
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt, invest in its subsidiary and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.