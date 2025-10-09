Rubicon Research IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Suggest For The Rs 1000 Crore Public Issue

The Rubicon Research IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,377.50 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares worth Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.81 crore shares amounting to Rs 877.50 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot of 30 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,550. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,03,700. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots, leading to an investment of Rs 10,03,950.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.

The subscription window will be open from October 9 to October 13, with the allotment expected to be finalised on October 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 15 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 16.