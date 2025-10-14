Rubicon Research IPO: Check Allotment Date And Steps To Track Status
Investors who applied for the Rubicon Research IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited.
After the successful subscription of the Rubicon Research IPO, investors are waiting for the share allotment status to be finalised by the company on Tuesday, October 14.
Investors who applied for the Rubicon Research IPO can check their share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. The step-by-step guide to verify your allotment status has been provided in the article below.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 103.90 times on the third and final day, with investors bidding for 1,70,96,80,620 shares against the 1,64,55,670 shares on offer.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue by booking their quota over 130 times, bidding for 1,16,61,67,740 shares against the 89,52,820 shares on offer, as per data from BSE.
Steps To Check Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status On BSE
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
3. Choose ‘Rubicon Research Ltd.’ from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter details for any of these two options: PAN and application number.
5. Complete the Captcha verification.
6. Hit the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
2. Choose the ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ from the two options.
3. Pick ‘RUBICON’ from the dropdown list of issue symbols.
4. Enter both your PAN and Application Number.
5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to see the allotment status.
Steps To Check Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on MUFG Intime India Pvt. website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select Kalpataru Ltd. from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Rubicon Research IPO Listing Date
After finalising the IPO allotment status, the company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on October 15.
Shares of Rubicon Research Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 16.
Rubicon Research IPO Final Subscription Status
The IPO was booked 103.90 times on Monday
QIBs: 130.26 times
NIIs: 97.61 times
RIIs: 35.47 times
Rubicon Research IPO: Key Details
The Rubicon Research IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,377.50 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares aggregating Rs 500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.81 crore shares aggregating Rs 877.50 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share. Axis Capital Limited is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.