Rubicon Research IPO: Check Allotment Date And Steps To Track Status

After the successful subscription of the Rubicon Research IPO, investors are waiting for the share allotment status to be finalised by the company on Tuesday, October 14.

Investors who applied for the Rubicon Research IPO can check their share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. The step-by-step guide to verify your allotment status has been provided in the article below.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 103.90 times on the third and final day, with investors bidding for 1,70,96,80,620 shares against the 1,64,55,670 shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue by booking their quota over 130 times, bidding for 1,16,61,67,740 shares against the 89,52,820 shares on offer, as per data from BSE.