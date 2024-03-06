RK Swamy IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

RK Swamy Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 6.01 times till the second day on Tuesday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 250.6 crore.

The company has set the price band in the range of Rs 270–288 per share. The IPO to raise Rs 423.6 crore will close on Wednesday.

The market value of the IPO at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,676.7 crore. The lot size for the issue is 50 equity shares, and it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

The size of the fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 173 crore, and the offer for sale of up to 87 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.