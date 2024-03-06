RK Swamy IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates
The IPO was subscribed 7.65 times as of 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday.
RK Swamy Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 6.01 times till the second day on Tuesday.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 250.6 crore.
The company has set the price band in the range of Rs 270–288 per share. The IPO to raise Rs 423.6 crore will close on Wednesday.
The market value of the IPO at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,676.7 crore. The lot size for the issue is 50 equity shares, and it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.
The size of the fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 173 crore, and the offer for sale of up to 87 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.
Issue Details
Issue opens: March 4
Issue closes: March 6
Face value: Rs 5 apiece.
Fixed price band: Rs 270–288 per share.
Lot size: 50 shares or multiples thereof.
Listing: NSE and BSE.
Use of Proceeds
Funding working capital: Rs 54 crore.
Funding capital expenditure for DVCP Studio: Rs 10.98 crore
Funding investment in IT infrastructure: Rs 33.3 crore
Funding setting up of new CEC and CATI: Rs 21 crore.
Business
The company is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market-research services.
They offer a comprehensive range of services in the following interrelated and complementary business segments: integrated marketing communications; customer data analytics and marketing technology; and full-service market research, including customer-experience measurement, and syndicated studies — full-service market research.
The company is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider, and all segments of the business use digital initiatives extensively.
Subscription Status: Day 3
Institutional investors: 0.37 times or 37%.
Non-institutional investors: 13.35 times.
Retail investors: 22.11 times.
Employee reserved: 1.75 times.