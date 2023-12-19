RBZ Jewellers IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

RBZ Jewellers Ltd. opened its initial public offering of Rs 100 crore on Tuesday.

The maiden issue is priced in the band of Rs 95–100 per share. The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each. It will conclude on Thursday.

The jewellery maker will use the proceeds for funding the working-capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

RBZ Jewellers has raised Rs 21 crore from anchor investors and allotted 21 lakh equity shares to three funds at Rs 100 apiece.