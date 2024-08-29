Premier Energies IPO Subscribed Over 74.38 Times On Final Day

The initial public offering of Premier Energies Ltd. has been subscribed 74.38 times on the third and final day of subscription on Thursday. It opened for subscription on Tuesday and was subscribed 2.1 times that day. On the second day, it was subscribed 6.61 times.

The public issue, which aims to raise Rs 2,830.4 crore, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,291.4 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 1,539 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.

The minimum lot size for bidding is 33 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. The price band for the offering is set at Rs 427–450 per share.