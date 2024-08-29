Premier Energies IPO Subscribed Over 74.38 Times On Final Day
The IPO has been subscribed 74.38 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The initial public offering of Premier Energies Ltd. has been subscribed 74.38 times on the third and final day of subscription on Thursday. It opened for subscription on Tuesday and was subscribed 2.1 times that day. On the second day, it was subscribed 6.61 times.
The public issue, which aims to raise Rs 2,830.4 crore, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,291.4 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 1,539 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.
The minimum lot size for bidding is 33 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. The price band for the offering is set at Rs 427–450 per share.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Aug. 27.
Issue closes: Aug. 29.
Issue price: Rs 427-450 per share.
Total issue size: Rs 2,830.4 crore.
Fresh issue: Rs 1,291.4 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 1,539 crore.
Bid lot: 33 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Use Of Proceeds
Part-financing establishment of solar cell and solar module manufacturing facility in Hyderabad: Rs 968.6 crore.
Balance towards general corporate purposes.
About Premier Energies
Founded in April 1995, PEL manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. The company is also the second-largest solar cell and module manufacturer in India as per capacity. As of March, it has a 16.2% market share in the total solar cell-installed capacity in India.
The company has five manufacturing units in Hyderabad. Its total annual installed capacity for solar cells stands at 2 GW, while its solar module production capacity is 4.13 GW.
Subscription Status: Day 3
Institutional buyers: 216.67 times.
Non-institutional investors: 50.04 times.
Retail investors: 7.69 times.
Portion reserved for employees: 11.43 times.