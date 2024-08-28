Premier Energies IPO Subscribed 2.53 Times On Day Two

The initial public offering of Premier Energies Ltd. has been subscribed 2.53 times as of 10:12 a.m. on its second day on Wednesday. It opened for subscription on Tuesday and was subscribed 2.1 times. The issue aims to raise Rs 2,830.4 crore. The offering consists of a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale from existing shareholders.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,291.4 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 1,539 crore, according to the red herring prospectus. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 33 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 427–450 per share. The IPO issue closes on Aug. 29.