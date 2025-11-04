Pine Labs IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of November 7 Launch

Pine Labs IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 3,899.91 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares aggregating Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.23 crore shares worth Rs 1,819.91 crore.

The Pine Labs IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 210 and Rs 221 per share. The lot size for retail investors is 67 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,807. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application size is 14 lots (938 shares) worth Rs 2,07,298, while for big non-institutional investors (bNII), it is 68 lots (4,556 shares) amounting to Rs 10,06,876.

The bidding window for the Pine Labs IPO shuts on Tuesday, November 11. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 12, followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on Thursday, November 13. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 14.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Pine Labs IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.