Park Medi World IPO vs Nephrocare Health IPO: What Does GMP Suggest On Day 1 Of IPO Launch

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Park Medi World Ltd. and Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. opened for subscription today, December 10.

On Day 1 of the launch, investors are keenly monitoring the grey market premium for the IPOs which is suggesting a 12% listing pop for one and flat listing for the other IPO.

Here is a look at the latest grey market trends for the Park Medi World and Nephrocare Health Services IPOs.