Pace Digitek IPO Opens On Sept. 26: GMP Signals Listing Gain; Check Key Details

The Pace Digitek IPO is a book build issue of Rs 819.15 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 3.74 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 68 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,892. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,488. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,12,656.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 208 and Rs 219 per share.

The subscription window will be open from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Oct. 1. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 3 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 6.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the net issue and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.