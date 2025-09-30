Pace Digitek IPO Day 3: Check Subscription Details, GMP And More

The initial public offering of Pace Digitek enters final day of subscription on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 55% on day two, with bidding largely led by non-institutional investors.

A telecom infrastructure solution provider based in Bengaluru, Pace Digitek is looking to raise Rs 819 crores, entirely through fresh issues, with no offer for sale component.

The IPO is set to close on Tuesday, with the allotment expected Oct. 1. The shares are expected to debut on NSE and BSE on Oct. 3.

Price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 208–219 per share while the minimum lot size for a retail investor stands at around 68 shares, which comes down a minimum investment of Rs 14,892.

On Sept. 25, Tuesday, Pace Digitek already raised Rs 245 crore through anchor investors, which include Societe Generale, Bandhan Mutual Fund and SBI General Insurance.

Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.