Osel Devices IPO: GMP Today, Day 2 Subscription Status And More

The price band for Osel Devices IPO has been set between Rs 155 and Rs 160 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The minimum application lot size is 800 shares or 1 lot, with retail investors requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,28,000. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size is two lots, or 1,600 shares, with an investment of Rs 2,56,000.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking is the issue’s market maker.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 44,16,000 shares offered - 18.99% is reserved for Qualified Institutions, 14.26% is reserved for Non-Instutitional investors, 33.26% for retail investors and 28.48% for Anchor investors.