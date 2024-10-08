NSDL IPO Gets Green Light From SEBI

India's securities market regulator approved the initial public offering of National Securities Depository Ltd. on Monday. The maiden issue of the Mumbai-based securities depository will consist only of an offer for sale component.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India issued an observation on Sept. 30, for the company's public offering. ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, SEBI's statement showed.

In SEBI's parlance, obtaining the observation letter means its go-ahead to float the public issue.

The national depository filed the draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offering with the market regulator in July last year. Through the IPO, NSDL will sell up to 5.72 crore shares through the issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 2, according to the draft prospectus.

National Securities Depository Ltd. is the largest depository in India, as of March 31, 2023, measured by the number of issuers, active instruments, market share in demat settlement volume, and the value of assets held under custody.

In November 1996, NSDL became the pioneer of securities dematerialisation in India following the implementation of the Depositories Act.