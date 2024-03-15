Royal Sense IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

Royal Sense IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on the last day of subscription, with retail investors subscribing 7.32 times and other investors portion subscribing 9.72 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The SME IPO that closed on March 14 was a fixed price issue of Rs 9.86 crore, offering 14.5 lakh shares. Each share was priced at Rs 68.

The allotment for Royal Sense IPO will be finalised on Friday, March 15.