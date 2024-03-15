Royal Sense IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The Royal Sense IPO was subscribed over 8.5 times on the third and final day of bidding.
Royal Sense IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on the last day of subscription, with retail investors subscribing 7.32 times and other investors portion subscribing 9.72 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO that closed on March 14 was a fixed price issue of Rs 9.86 crore, offering 14.5 lakh shares. Each share was priced at Rs 68.
The allotment for Royal Sense IPO will be finalised on Friday, March 15.
Investors can check the Royal Sense IPO allotment status on official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on BSE website.
Follow these steps to check Royal Sense IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Royal Sense Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Follow these steps to check Royal Sense IPO allotment status on BSE website
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Royal Sense Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
The Royal Sense Limited company will list on BSE SME platform on Tuesday, March 19.
Royal Sense IPO Timeline (Tentative Date)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 12
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 14
Allotment: Friday, March 15
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, March 18
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, March 18
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 19