Meesho IPO GMP Today: Here's What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Dec. 3 Launch

E-commerce platform Meesho Ltd. is set to launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3. The Bengaluru-based online marketplace competes with companies like Amazon and Flipkart to sell a range of products.

Within a decade of its launch, Meesho has turned into a household name in India, giving consumers access to a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses. Meesho Ltd., which became an India e-commerce heavyweight by selling Temu-like low-priced offerings, plans to deploy some of the proceeds from its $606 million initial public listing to penetrate smaller towns in the world’s biggest consumer market.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts, indicating strong interest among investors (especially private market investors) who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiments. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Here's all you need to know about the Meesho IPO including the latest grey market premium, price band, offer size and more.