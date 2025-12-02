Meesho IPO Draws Rs 2,400 Crore From BlackRock, Fidelity, Others In Anchor Round

Meesho Ltd. received strong institutional participation in its pre-IPO anchor round, raising Rs 2,440 crore on Tuesday.

Marque foreign entities like BlackRock, Fidelity, Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Schroder Group, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were allotted shares.

Nearly 22 crore equity shares were subscribed at the IPO price of Rs 111 apiece, according to a stock exchange filing.

Out of the total allocation, nearly 43% were allocated to 14 domestic mutual funds through a total of 52 schemes.

These include SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis Mutual Fund, Mirae, UTI Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal and HSBC Mutual Fumd, among many others.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported several major investors pulled out of Meesho's anchor round when the Indian e-commerce firm allocated about a quarter of the shares in this tranche to SBI Funds Management Pvt.

Among those who withdrew were Capital Group, Aberdeen Group Plc, Norges Bank Investment Management, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., Nippon India Life Asset Management Ltd. and Nomura Asset Management, the report said.

Notably, Meesho's anchor report did not feature any of these names.