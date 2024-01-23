Medi Assist Healthcare Shares List At 11% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. listed on the BSE Ltd. on Tuesday at Rs 465 apiece, a premium of 11.24% over its issue price.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 460 apiece, a premium of 10.05% over its IPO price of Rs 418 apiece.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 16.25 times on its third and final day, with QIBs oversubscribing the portion reserved for them 40.14 time. HNis and retail investors subscribed their respective baskets 14.85 times and 3.19 times respectively.

The company raised Rs 351.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of the maiden share sale. It allotted 84.08 lakh equity shares to 36 funds at the upper price limit of Rs 418 apiece, according to data on the exchanges.

Goldman Sachs, Nomura Holdings Inc., Jupiter India Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds, SBI Life Insurance Co., Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. participated in the anchor round.

HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund and Bandhan Mutual Fund were among the fund houses that received shares from the anchor book.