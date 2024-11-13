Mangal Compusolution IPO: Check Day Two Subscription Status And GMP Details
Mangal Compusolution Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription on Tuesday and was booked 2.65 times on the first day of bidding.
The fixed-price SME offer consists of an entirely fresh issuance of 36.06 lakh shares aimed at raising Rs 16.23 crore. The three-day subscription window for the Mangal Compusolution IPO will remain open till Nov. 14.
Investors interested in applying for Mangal Compusolution IPO must check out these key details about the BSE SME offer:
Mangal Compusolution IPO: Details
Mangal Compusolution IPO's issue price band has been fixed at Rs 45 per share. Retail investors may apply for a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares, aggregating an investment of Rs 1,35,000.
Allotment of shares in the BSE SME IPO is set to be finalised on Nov. 18.
Shares of Mangal Compusolution Ltd. are likely to be listed on Nov. 20 on the BSE SME platform.
Mangal Compusolution Ltd. has appointed Jawa Capital Services Pvt. as the book-running lead manager for the SME issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar, while Rikhav Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.
Mangal Compusolution IPO Day 2 Subscription Status
Mangal Compusolution IPO has been subscribed 6.12 times as of 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday:
Non-Institutional Buyers: 1.73 times
Retail Investors: 10.51 times
Mangal Compusolution IPO GMP Today
Mangal Compusolution IPO's grey market premium stood at Rs 8 as of 12:28 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to InvestorGain. Going by the current GMP trend, shares of the company are slated to list at Rs 53 apiece, marking a 17.78% listing gain over the issue price of Rs 45.
GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Mangal Compusolution IPO Business And Financials
Mangal Compusolution is engaged in providing IT hardware solutions to businesses across various industries. It rents out as well as sells IT hardware equipment. The company provides rental services for a diverse range of IT equipment such as servers, laptops, desktops, projectors, router switches, workstations, plasma/LCD TVs, PA systems and other accessories.
Use Of Proceeds
The company plans to use the money raised via the public issue for funding its capital expenditure and for other general corporate purposes.
Financials
Mangal Compusolution Ltd.’s revenue from operations for the June quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 4.08 crore, with Rs 80.97 lakh as profit-after-tax.
The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 20.88 crore in FY24, marking a 19.45% year-on-year increase from Rs 17.48 crore in the year-ago period. PAT in FY24 decreased 45.31% to Rs 3.85 crore from Rs 7.04 crore in fiscal 2023.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.