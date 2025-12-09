Luxury Time IPO GMP Soars Ahead Of Allotment: Check Status On BSE And MAS Services
The company will finalise the share allotment status on Tuesday. Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to verify your share allotment status.
The IPO allotment for Luxury Time, a Delhi-based distributor who markets and retails Swiss luxury watches in India, will be finalised on Tuesday, and the company's shares will list on the BSE SME on Thursday, December 11.
The SME IPO of Luxury Time received an overwhelming response from the investors, as the IPO was oversubscribed 553.93 times on the last day of bidding on Monday. According to BSE data, RIIs and NIIs led the demand, subscribing 860.53 and 402.47 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed by 205.58 times.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Luxury Time Ltd. indicates a significant listing gain for investors ahead of listing this week.
Investors can check the Luxury Time IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and MAS Services, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
Luxury Time IPO GMP Today
The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Luxury Time IPO stood at Rs 104 per share on Tuesday. With the upper price band set at Rs 82, the potential listing price of the Luxury Time IPO was Rs 186 per share. The latest GMP indicates an estimated premium of 126.83% per share over the upper limit of the issue price.
The GMP for the SME IPO has gained by 30% since its launch on December 4.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
How To Check Luxury Time IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Luxury Time Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Luxury Time IPO Allotment Status On MAS
Visit the IPO Allotment Status page on the MAS Services website: https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp.
Click on the "IPO - LUXURY TIME LIMITED ALLOTMENT STATUS" option displayed on the page. (The status will be made available once the company finalises the share allotment)
Choose one of the following options: Search by Dp_id/Client id or search by PAN No.
Enter the required details.
Click on the "Search" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Luxury Time IPO - Key Details
The SME IPO of Luxury Time is a book-building issue of Rs 18.74 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.18 crore shares worth Rs 15 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.05 crore shares worth Rs 3.74 crore.
The price band is set at Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share. Each application lot consists of 1,600 shares. Retail investors had to apply for at least two lots, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,62,400 (3,200 shares) based on the upper price band.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
Luxury Time IPO - Use Of Proceeds
Ravelcare will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for various purposes. It will use the majority of the proceeds to fund working capital requirements and the rest for capital expenditure towards setting of four new retail stores. A certain portion will be used for other general corporate purposes.
About Luxury Time And Key Financials
Incorporated in 2008, Luxury Time Ltd. distributes, markets, retails and services Swiss luxury watches in India. The Delhi-based company has a professional team specialising in watch distribution, retail, servicing and brand marketing.
The company operates across five business verticals, including Watch Distribution (B2B) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and E-commerce sales. It has a retail footprint of over 70 points of sale (POS) across India.
For the financial year ended March 2025, Luxury Time Ltd. reported a total income of Rs 60.78 crore, up from Rs 50.59 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 4.29 crore, compared to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2024.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.