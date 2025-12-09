Luxury Time IPO GMP Soars Ahead Of Allotment: Check Status On BSE And MAS Services

The IPO allotment for Luxury Time, a Delhi-based distributor who markets and retails Swiss luxury watches in India, will be finalised on Tuesday, and the company's shares will list on the BSE SME on Thursday, December 11.

The SME IPO of Luxury Time received an overwhelming response from the investors, as the IPO was oversubscribed 553.93 times on the last day of bidding on Monday. According to BSE data, RIIs and NIIs led the demand, subscribing 860.53 and 402.47 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed by 205.58 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Luxury Time Ltd. indicates a significant listing gain for investors ahead of listing this week.

Investors can check the Luxury Time IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and MAS Services, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.