Lenskart IPO GMP In Focus Today: Check Latest Grey Market Trends As IPO Enters Day 2 Of Subscription

The Lenskart Solutions IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore.

The mainboard issue will remain open for subscription till November 4. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share. Each lot size consists of 37 shares, entailing retail investors to invest at least Rs 14,134 to participate in the IPO.

Similarly, small NIIs can apply for a minimum of 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to Rs 2,08,236 investment at the upper end. Meanwhile, big NIIs can apply for at least 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,11,432 at the upper price end.

The Lenskart Solutions IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 6. The tentative listing date for the IPO has been finalised as November 10. Shares of Lenskart Solutions will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

The company raised Rs 3,268 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. The company allotted 8.13 crore shares at Rs 402 apiece to 147 anchor investors.