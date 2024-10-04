Khyati Global Ventures IPO Opens: Check GMP, Price Band, Issue Size And More
Here's all you need to know about the SME IPO of Khyati Global Ventures. Check Day 1 subscription status, grey market premium, price band and more.
The initial share sale of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. opened for subscription on October 4. The Khyati Global Ventures IPO (initial public offering) consists of a fresh issue of 10.48 lakh shares worth Rs 10.38 crore and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares totalling Rs 7.92 crore.
Investors interested in the Khyati Global Ventures IPO can check these details before subscribing to the issue.
Khyati Global Ventures IPO Details
The Khyati Global Ventures IPO, worth Rs 18.30 crore, will remain open for bidding between October 4 and October 8. The allotment of shares in the IPO will be done on October 9.
The company will begin the credit of shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.
Shares of Khyati Global Ventures are set to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on October 11.
The Khyati Global Ventures IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 99 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum of 1,200 shares in one lot, totalling an investment of Rs 1,18,800.
Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO. Meanwhile, Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the issue and Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is its market maker.
Khyati Global Ventures IPO Day 1 Subscription Status
The IPO of Khyati Global Ventures has been subscribed 0.87 times as of 11:29 a.m. on October 4
Non-institutional buyers: 0.46 times
Retail investors: 1.27 times
The subscription status will be updated at regular intervals.
Khyati Global Ventures IPO GMP Today
Khyati Global Ventures IPO GMP (grey market premium) was Rs 0 as of 8:30 a.m. on October 4, as the grey market for the issue has not opened yet. However, once the IPO opens for bidding, the number could change.
Investors should note that GMP is not an official listing price and can be highly speculative.
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. Business And Financials
Incorporated in 1993, Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. exports and re-packs a range of FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) products including sub-categories of food, non-food FMCG products, household products and festive handicrafts.
Everest, Parle G, MDH, Fortune, Aashirvaad, Gowardhan, Balaji Wafers, Haldiram’s, Himalaya, Dove, Colgate, Unilever, Godrej are some of the noted clients of Khyati Global Ventures.
The company also deals in pharmaceutical products.
Use Of Proceeds
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. will use the proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Financials
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs 104.64 crore in FY24, an 8.8% year-on-year gain from Rs 96.17 crore in the previous fiscal. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) also saw an uptick of 23.11% to Rs 2.53 crore in FY24 from Rs 2.05 crore in FY23.
As of Q1 FY25, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 27.16 crore and a PAT of Rs 94.67 lakh.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.