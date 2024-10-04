Khyati Global Ventures IPO Opens: Check GMP, Price Band, Issue Size And More

The Khyati Global Ventures IPO, worth Rs 18.30 crore, will remain open for bidding between October 4 and October 8. The allotment of shares in the IPO will be done on October 9.

The company will begin the credit of shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.

Shares of Khyati Global Ventures are set to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on October 11.

The Khyati Global Ventures IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 99 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum of 1,200 shares in one lot, totalling an investment of Rs 1,18,800.

Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO. Meanwhile, Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the issue and Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is its market maker.