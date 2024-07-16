"Kataria Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of low relaxation pre-stressed concrete strands and various other infrastructure products, has launched its initial public offering to raise Rs 54.58 crore through a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares. .The IPO has been subscribed 2.69 times as of 04:04 p.m. on Tuesday, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.Non-institutional buyers: 1.76 timesRetail investors: 4.76 timesAnchor Investors: 1 timeQualified Institutions: 0.00 times.The IPO subscription window opened on July 16 and is open until July 19. IPO allotment is expected by July 22, with a tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for July 24.Investors can participate in the Kataria Industries IPO by bidding for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,15,200 for retail investors and Rs 2,30,400 for High Net Worth Individuals (HNI).Kataria Industries IPO is reserving 19.01% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 19.30% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 33.3% for retail investors.Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the appointed book-running lead manager for the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the issue..Founded in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited specialises in manufacturing a wide range of products essential for infrastructure development. Their offerings include LRPC strands, steel wires, post-tensioning anchorage system, HDPE single-wall corrugated sheathing ducts, couplers, and aluminum conductors. These products find applications in critical sectors such as roads, bridges, metros, railways, high-rise buildings, and power transmission lines..In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Kataria Industries reported a 2.26% increase in revenue and a notable 28.83% rise in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the previous year, reflecting steady growth and operational efficiency."