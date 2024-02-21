Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, the total subscription reached 8.15 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 6.66 times, and retail investors 9.63 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The IPO aims to raise Rs 22.49 crore through the sale of fresh shares. It was open for subscription from February 15 to February 20, 2024, with a fixed price of Rs 45 per share.

The allotment for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.