Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited is expected to be finalised today.
On the last day of subscription for Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, the total subscription reached 8.15 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 6.66 times, and retail investors 9.63 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The IPO aims to raise Rs 22.49 crore through the sale of fresh shares. It was open for subscription from February 15 to February 20, 2024, with a fixed price of Rs 45 per share.
The allotment for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
Investors can check the allotment status for Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO on the official webiste of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO Listing Date
Shares of Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited are set to list on NSE SME on Friday, February 23, 2024.
Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 15
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, February 20
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, February 21
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, February 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 22
Listing Date: Friday, February 23
About Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited
Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited, established in 2016, specializes in dyeing and processing textiles. The company is involved in the manufacturing and trading of embroidered fabrics, as well as the trading, buying, printing, and dyeing of suiting, shirting, and dress fabrics for B2B sales. With divisions dedicated to embroidery and knitting, as well as dyeing and printing of cloths, the company operates from its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, boasting a daily production capacity of 1.00 lakh meters.