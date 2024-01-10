Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 2.52 times on day one. It launched its IPO on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via a fresh issue.

The IPO was fully subscribed within two and a half hours on the first day, led by demands from retail investors and employees.

The price band is fixed at Rs 315–331 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Thursday.

Of the total issue size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.