Juniper Hotels IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Juniper Hotels Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore. The issue closes on Friday.

The maiden offer consists of an entirely fresh issue of five crore shares, and the company set a price band of Rs 342–360 per share for the three-day IPO.

Ahead of its initial public offering, the hospitality firm raised Rs 810 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 2.25 crore shares at Rs 360 apiece to 43 anchor investors.

The minimum application lot size is 40 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,400 for retail investors. Qualified institutional buyers are required to invest a minimum of 14 lots, or 560 shares, while non-institutional investors must invest a minimum of 70 lots, or 2,800 shares.

The shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Feb. 28.