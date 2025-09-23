Jaro Institute IPO GMP In Focus Today: Check Price Band, Grey Market Premium And Other Key Details

The Jaro Institute IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares amounting to Rs 170 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares worth Rs 280 crores.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 846 and Rs 890 per share.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot size of 16 shares, leading to an investment of Rs 14,240. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 15 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,13,600. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 71 lots. It will require an investment of Rs 10,11,040.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer size. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the offer and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Investors can bid for shares in the IPO from September 23 to September 25. The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 26. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on September 29, and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research Ltd. are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on September 30.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO for marketing, clearing debt and for general corporate purposes.