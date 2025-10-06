IPO GMP Today: Tata Capital vs LG Electronics, Check Latest Grey Market Trends

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Tata Capital IPO stood at Rs 7.50 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. It indicates a listing price of Rs 333.5 apiece at a premium of 2.30% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares amounting to Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares worth Rs 8,665.87 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.

The subscription window for the IPO will be open from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.

Share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Oct. 9. Shares of Tata Capital are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 13.

Tata Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers financial products and services. It is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd.