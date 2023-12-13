India Shelter Finance IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

India Shelter Finance Corp. launched its initial public offering on Wednesday with the aim to raise Rs 1,200 crore.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. While the fresh issue comprises 1.62 crore shares for Rs 800 crore, the OFS has 81 lakh shares for Rs 400 crore.

The company allotted 73.02 lakh shares at Rs 493 apiece to 38 anchor investors. It included Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Edelweiss Trusteeship Co., SBI Life Insurance Co. and Max Life Insurance Co.