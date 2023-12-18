India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status
India Shelter Finance IPO was subscribed 38.59 times on the final day of subscription.
As the subscription period for India Shelter Finance IPO came to a close on December 15, investors are now eagerly awaiting the results of this book-built issue. The IPO, with a total size of Rs 1,200.00 crores, garnered significant attention throughout its journey. The last day of subscription, on December 15, saw a remarkable surge in interest, with QIB, NII, and Retail categories showcasing figures of 94.29, 29.97, and 10.46, respectively. The IPO, priced in the range of Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share
India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for the India Shelter Finance IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, December 18.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
India Shelter Finance IPO Listing Date
The shares of India Shelter Finance Limited is expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Status: Where to check?
Investors can check India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status through the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited or the official BSE website.
India Shelter Finance IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 36.71 times
Institutional investors: 89.70 times
Non-institutional investors: 28.51 times
Retail investors: 9.95 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 4.36 times
Institutional investors: 0.84 times
Non-institutional investors: 7.35 times
Retail investors: 5.08 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 1.48 times
Institutional investors: 0.57 times or 57%
Non-institutional investors: 1.74 times
Retail investors: 1.89 times
India Shelter Finance IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 13
IPO Close Date: December 15
Basis of Allotment: December 18
Initiation of Refunds: December 19
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 19
Listing Date: December 20
India Shelter Finance IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 1,200.00 Cr
Face value: Rs 5 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 800.00 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 16,227,181 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 400.00 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 8,113,590 shares
Price band: Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share
Lot size: 30 Shares
About India Shelter Finance Limited
India Shelter Finance, founded in 1998, helps people with housing finance, offering loans for building, renovating, or buying homes. They've disbursed over Rs. 5500 Crores as of Nov 30, 2023, with branches in 15 states. Using a Phygital model, combining physical and digital services, they have a network of 203 branches and a customer service app called iServe. Almost all borrowers (97.5%) include at least one woman, and 71.3% are first-time home loan takers as of March 31, 2023.