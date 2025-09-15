How To Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status Online; Check GMP And Listing Date
Investors who bid for the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO can check the allotment status on NSE and BSE. According to the current GMP, investors can expect a potential gain of up to 19%.
The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 15
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. was oversubscribed 60.29 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 12.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO received bids for 1,02,59,15,670 shares against 1,70,16,000 on offer, as per the NSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 101.41 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 82.58 times. Retail investors booked their quota 27.22 times.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 155 and Rs 165 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 400.95 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised a fresh issue of 2.43 crore shares.
The company is scheduled to process refunds for non-allottees on September 16. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 17.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra is in the business of designing and manufacturing mangalsutras. It is based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Investors who participated in the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "SHRINGARMS" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status On MUGG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select “Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO stood at Rs 31 as of 8:15 a.m. on September 15. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 196 per share at a premium of 18.79% over the upper limit of the issue price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.