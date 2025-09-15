How To Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status Online; Check GMP And Listing Date

The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 15

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. was oversubscribed 60.29 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 12.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO received bids for 1,02,59,15,670 shares against 1,70,16,000 on offer, as per the NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 101.41 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 82.58 times. Retail investors booked their quota 27.22 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 155 and Rs 165 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 400.95 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised a fresh issue of 2.43 crore shares.

The company is scheduled to process refunds for non-allottees on September 16. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 17.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra is in the business of designing and manufacturing mangalsutras. It is based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Investors who participated in the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.