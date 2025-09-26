How To Check Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO Allotment Status Online

The initial public offer of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd. was subscribed 22.06 times on the last day of share sale on Thursday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 450 crore IPO received bids for 8,21,31,312 shares against 37,23,404 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.35 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 35.48 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 8.71 times.

The Jaro Institute IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 170 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares, worth Rs 280 crore.

The allotment for the Jaro Institute IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 26. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 30.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Investors can check the Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE as well as on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.