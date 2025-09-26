How To Check Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO Allotment Status Online
Investors can check the Jaro Institute IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Ltd, as well as on the websites of BSE and NSE.
The initial public offer of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd. was subscribed 22.06 times on the last day of share sale on Thursday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.
The Rs 450 crore IPO received bids for 8,21,31,312 shares against 37,23,404 shares on offer, as per BSE data.
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.35 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 35.48 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 8.71 times.
The Jaro Institute IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 170 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares, worth Rs 280 crore.
The allotment for the Jaro Institute IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 26. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 30.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.
How To Check Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare?
Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Select the company name 'Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd.' from the dropdown list on the IPO allotment status page.
Enter the investor PAN Number or Application/CAF Number or DP/Client ID.
Fill in the captcha details.
Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.
How To Check Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the BSE’s official IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose "Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd."
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO Allotment Status On NSE?
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Click on Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the company list, select "JARO".
Enter your PAN and application number.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
Jaro Institute is an edtech company that offers higher education solutions. It was founded in 2009.