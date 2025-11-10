How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status — GMP Tanks Ahead Of Listing

The allotment for the Groww IPO will be finalised on Monday, November 10, and the shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 12.

The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) was subscribed 17.60 times on its third and last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, the Rs 6,632.30-crore IPO received bids for 6,41,87,00,400 shares against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer.

Non-institutional investors subscribed 14.20 times the offer, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 22.02 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 9.43 times.

The Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 6,632.3 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 10.6 crore shares, valued at Rs 1,060 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,572.3 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.

Investors can check the Groww IPO allotment status on the official website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., and on the BSE and NSE websites by following the step-by-step guide provided below.