How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status — GMP Tanks Ahead Of Listing
The allotment for the Groww IPO will be finalised on Monday, November 10, and the shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 12.
The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) was subscribed 17.60 times on its third and last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, the Rs 6,632.30-crore IPO received bids for 6,41,87,00,400 shares against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer.
Non-institutional investors subscribed 14.20 times the offer, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 22.02 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 9.43 times.
The Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 6,632.3 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 10.6 crore shares, valued at Rs 1,060 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,572.3 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.
Investors can check the Groww IPO allotment status on the official website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., and on the BSE and NSE websites by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on MUFG Intime India Pvt. website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd." from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
Select "GROWW" as the issue symbol.
Enter PAN and Application Number.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Groww IPO GMP Today
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO stood at Rs 4 per share as of 7:00 a.m. on November 10. Based on the upper price band of Rs 100, this premium suggests that unlisted shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures were trading at Rs 104, an expected listing gain of 4%.
For context, this is the lowest GMP recorded for the Groww IPO since October 28. The highest GMP recorded for the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures was Rs 16.5 on November 3, a day before its launch.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data from InvestorGain.
Use of IPO Proceeds
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, will use funds raised in the IPO fresh issue to fund expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing activities, investment in two material subsidiaries and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.