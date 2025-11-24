How To Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status Online
The share allotment status for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO will be finalised on November 24.
The allotment for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 26.
The initial public offering of Excelsoft Technologies was subscribed 43.19 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, NIIs and QIBs led the demand, subscribing 101.69 and 47.55 times, respectively. The Retail Investors' portion was oversubscribed 15.62 times.
Investors can check the Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
The Excelsoft IPO offer comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd. The price band for the IPO was set Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share.
Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the sole book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
How To Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Excelsoft Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
Select "EXCELSOFT" as the issue symbol.
Enter PAN and Application Number.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
How To Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the MUFG Intime website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Excelsoft Technologies Ltd." from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
About Excelsoft Technologies
According to the RHP, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS player focused on the learning and assessment space. As of August 31, 2025, the company serves 76 clients across 19 countries.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditures for the purchase of land and construction, the upgradation of IT infrastructure, and general corporate purposes.
The company posted a profit of Rs 22.41 crore in FY23, which fell to Rs 12.75 crore in FY24 before rebounding to Rs 34.69 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, its profit stood at Rs 6 crore.