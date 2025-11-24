How To Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status Online

The allotment for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 26.

The initial public offering of Excelsoft Technologies was subscribed 43.19 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, NIIs and QIBs led the demand, subscribing 101.69 and 47.55 times, respectively. The Retail Investors' portion was oversubscribed 15.62 times.

Investors can check the Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

The Excelsoft IPO offer comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd. The price band for the IPO was set Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the sole book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.