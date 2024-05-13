How To Check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status?

The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 10. The Rs 3,000.0 crore IPO consists of fresh issue of 3.17 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,000.00 crore and offer for sale of 6.35 crore shares aggregating to Rs 2,000.00 crore. The IPO price band was set between Rs 300 to Rs 315 per share.

The allotment for Aadhar Housing Finance will be finalised on Monday, May 13. Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial Aadhar Housing Finance share allotment process, so here are the important details one should know.