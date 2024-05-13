How To Check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status?
The allotment of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited shares is likely to be finalised today. Check details.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO received a decent response from the investors with an overall subscription of 25.49 on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Institutional investors: 72.78 times.
Non-institutional investors: 16.50 times.
Retail investors: 2.46 times.
Employee Reserved: 6.52 times.
The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 10. The Rs 3,000.0 crore IPO consists of fresh issue of 3.17 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,000.00 crore and offer for sale of 6.35 crore shares aggregating to Rs 2,000.00 crore. The IPO price band was set between Rs 300 to Rs 315 per share.
The allotment for Aadhar Housing Finance will be finalised on Monday, May 13. Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial Aadhar Housing Finance share allotment process, so here are the important details one should know.
Investors can check the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited., the registrar for IPO and on the BSE website.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Allotment: Steps to check application status on Kfin Technologies
Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Aadhar Housing Finance Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown menu.
In the Selection Type, choose either Application number, Demat account, or PAN.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Demat account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Allotment: Steps to check application status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Aadhar Housing Finance Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited will be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, May 15.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, May 8
IPO Close Date: Friday, May 10
Basis of Allotment: Monday, May 13
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, May 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, May 14
Listing Date: Wednesday, May 16
Investors who are successfully allotted the shares can expect them to credit in their demat account on Tuesday, May 14.