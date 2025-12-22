Gujarat Kidney IPO, Day 1: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size, Subscription And More

The Gujarat Kidney IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 250.8 crore. It is a completely fresh issue of 2.2 crore shares. The IPO will remain open for subscription till Dec. 24.

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share. The lot size for an application is 128. The minimum application size for retail investors is one lot, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,592 per application at the upper limit of the issue price.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 26. The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 30.

Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is appointed as the registrar.