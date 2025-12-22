Gujarat Kidney IPO, Day 1: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size, Subscription And More
Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality IPO: The price band for the initial public offering has been set at Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd., a multi-speciality healthcare services provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today. The mainboard IPO will open for subscription on Monday, December 22.
Ahead of the launch of the Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO, here’s a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, listing date and other key details.
Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality IPO stood at Rs 7 per share as of December 22. The GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 121, implying a premium of 6.14% over the upper limit of the IPO price band of Rs 114 per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality IPO Details
The Gujarat Kidney IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 250.8 crore. It is a completely fresh issue of 2.2 crore shares. The IPO will remain open for subscription till Dec. 24.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share. The lot size for an application is 128. The minimum application size for retail investors is one lot, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,592 per application at the upper limit of the issue price.
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 26. The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 30.
Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is appointed as the registrar.
About The Company And Use Of IPO Funds
Incorporated in 2019, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. operates seven hospitals and four pharmacies in Gujarat, offering multi-speciality healthcare with 490 total beds and 340 operational beds.
The company plans to use the IPO funds to acquire Parekhs Hospital, set up a hospital in Vadodara and to buy robotics equipment. A portion of the IPO funds will also be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
For the financial year ending March 31, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd.’s total income rose sharply to Rs 40.4 crore from Rs 5.48 crore in the preceding fiscal. Profit after tax (PAT) also saw substantial growth, reaching Rs 9.5 crore in FY25, against Rs 1.71 crore in FY24. Ebitda jumped to Rs 16.55 crore in FY 2024-25, up from Rs 1.95 crore in the previous financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.