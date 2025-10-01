Glottis IPO GMP: What Does The Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

Glottis Ltd. that launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29, will close for subscription on October 1. The IPO has been subscribed 0.94 times so far after the conclusion of subscription on the second day of bidding.

Investors bid for 1,88,15,244 shares against the 2,01,23,929 on offer, according to BSE data on Tuesday.

After a subdued subscription, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has also remained flat ahead of the subscription on day 3.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Glottis IPO as subscription enters the final day.