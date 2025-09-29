Glottis IPO Subscribed 0.42 Times On Day One Check GMP, Other Details

Glottis Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 0.42 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. The company specialises in logistics solutions across ocean, air and road transport. The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 307 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.24 crore shares raising Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.14 crore shares amounting to Rs 147 crore.

The IPO has been priced at a band of Rs 120 to Rs 129 per share. The application lot size for retail investors is 114 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,706 at the upper end of the price band. For SNIIs, the lot size is 14 lots (1,596 shares), amounting to Rs 2,05,884, while BNIIs can apply for 68 lots (7,752 shares), needing an investment of Rs 10,00,008.

The Glottis IPO is set to close on Oct. 1, with the tentative allotment expected on Oct. 3. Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are likely to happen on October 6. The tentative listing date for the Glottis IPO on the BSE and NSE is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO. KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the issue’s registrar.