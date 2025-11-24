Gallard Steel IPO GMP Gains Ahead Of Listing; Here's What Latest Grey Market Trends Suggest

Indore-based engineered steel castings manufacturer Gallard Steel Ltd. which concluded its initial public offering (IPO) on November 21, received a fantastic response from investors. The SME IPO was oversubscribed nearly 350 times.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium for the Gallard Steel IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last few days. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the mainboard offer to gauge the market sentiment.

The GMP for the SME IPO has increased since the day the IPO opened for subscription on November 19.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details.