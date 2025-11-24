Gallard Steel IPO GMP Gains Ahead Of Listing; Here's What Latest Grey Market Trends Suggest
The unlisted shares of the Gallard Steel IPO have been trading at a premium in the private market. The GMP has gained around 75% since the launch of the SME IPO.
Indore-based engineered steel castings manufacturer Gallard Steel Ltd. which concluded its initial public offering (IPO) on November 21, received a fantastic response from investors. The SME IPO was oversubscribed nearly 350 times.
Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium for the Gallard Steel IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last few days. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the mainboard offer to gauge the market sentiment.
The GMP for the SME IPO has increased since the day the IPO opened for subscription on November 19.
Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details.
Gallard Steel IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Gallard Steel IPO stood at Rs 70 as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 24. This means that the unlisted shares of Gallard Steel Limited were trading at Rs 220 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of 46.67%.
This is the highest GMP recorded for the IPO; the lowest was Rs 11.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
Gallard Steel IPO: All You Need To Know
Gallard Steel IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 37.50 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares of Rs 37.50 crore. The price band for the SME IPO is set at Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share.
According to BSE, the IPO was subscribed 349.40 times with investors bidding for 62,57,77,000 shares against the 17,91,000 on offer. The lot size for an application is 1,000. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 3,00,000.00 (2,000 shares).
Seren Capital Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Ankit Consultancy Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Asnani Stock Broker Pvt.Ltd.
Gallard Steel IPO: Allotment And Listing Date
Gallard Steel IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 24.
Shares of Gallard Steel Ltd. are expected to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, November 26. The company will initiate refunds and share transfers to demat accounts on November 25.
About Gallard Steel
Incorporated in 2015, Gallard Steel Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of S.G. (Ductile) Iron and Grey Cast Iron Castings and special alloy Castings and components primarily for the automobile sector.
The company focuses on high-precision, long-life components, such as traction motor components, bogie assembly parts, and turbine parts. Gallard Steel manufactures its products at its facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh
The company supplies components for railway traction motors, defence cradles, power generation guide vanes, and industrial machinery liners, serving sectors such as railways, defence, power generation, and heavy engineering industries.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.