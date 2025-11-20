Fujiyama Power Systems Shares List At 3.5% Discount

The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on November 18. Successful bidders were allotted shares on Wednesday, and refunds were also issued on the same day.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, shows a near flat listing. The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO indicates a marginal listing gain of 0.2% per share over the issue price.

The IPO of the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of clean air and powertrain products for automotive applications was oversubscribed 58.83 times (led by demand from QIBs), with investors bidding for over 3921 crore shares against 666.66 crore shares on offer.s.