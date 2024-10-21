Freshara Agro Exports IPO: Check Latest GMP, Day Three Subscription Status And Other Key Details

The initial public offering of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd. has been subscribed nearly 90 times on the third and final day of bidding on Monday. The SME IPO was booked 37.60 times on the second day on Friday and 12.31 times on the first day on Thursday.

The book-building offer, worth Rs 75.39 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 64.99 lakh shares.

Investors who want to apply for the Freshara Agro Exports IPO can check these details before subscribing to the issue.