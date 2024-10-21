Hyundai Motor India IPO: Check Listing Date, Time And Other Details Of India's Largest IPO
Hyundai Motor India IPO was subscribed 2.37 times over the three days of bidding between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. IPO listing has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The initial public offering of the automaker is the largest initial share sale ever in India, and ended on Oct. 17. Hyundai Motor India IPO was booked over 2.37 times, with the retail portion getting subscribed by 50%.
As investors and market observers look forward to the Hyundai Motor India IPO listing tomorrow, here is a look at all the key details.
Hyundai Motor India IPO Listing Date And Time
Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will be listed on the BSE and NSE at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
The listing price of the IPO will be available online on the official websites of the NSE and BSE.
Hyundai Motor India IPO Subscription
Qualified institutional buyers bid for 19.72 crore shares against the 2.82 crore shares on offer, subscribing their portion by 6.97 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 60% of the portion allocated for them, while retail investors bid for 50% of the shares reserved for them.
Employees subscribed their quota by 1.74 times, applying for 13.56 lakh shares against the 7.78 lakh shares reserved for them.
The allotment of shares in the Hyundai Motor India IPO was done on Oct. 18.
About Hyundai Motor India IPO
Hyundai Motor India IPO was the largest in India, with an offer size of Rs 27,870 crore. The initial share sale was entirely an offer-for-sale of 14.2 crore shares.
Hyundai Motor IPO's price band was fixed at Rs 1,865 to Rs 1,196 apiece.
Ahead of the IPO, the Creta maker raised Rs 8,315 crore from anchor investors on Oct. 14.
KFin Technologies Ltd. acted as the official registrar for the public issue.
According to the red herring prospectus, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, will not receive any proceeds from the public offer. The selling shareholders will receive the money raised via the IPO after deducting taxes and other issue-related expenses.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is part of the Hyundai Motor Group. The company is India's second largest passenger vehicle maker after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. With a market share of 24% as of June 2024, its portfolio includes sedans, hatchbacks, sports-utility vehicles and battery-electric vehicles.
The carmaker's sales are driven by models such as Creta, Venue, i20, Exter and Nios brands.