Hyundai Motor India IPO: Check Listing Date, Time And Other Details Of India's Largest IPO

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. IPO listing has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The initial public offering of the automaker is the largest initial share sale ever in India, and ended on Oct. 17. Hyundai Motor India IPO was booked over 2.37 times, with the retail portion getting subscribed by 50%.

As investors and market observers look forward to the Hyundai Motor India IPO listing tomorrow, here is a look at all the key details.