Freshara Agro Exports IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And GMP Details

The initial public offering of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd. received good response from investors as the SME IPO was subscribed over 230 times on the third and final day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 75.39 crore IPO received bids for 97,52,44,800 shares against 4,118,400 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 510.61 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 129.22 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 180.80 times subscription.

Freshara Agro Exports IPO was subscribed 37.60 times on day two of the subscription on Oct. 18. It was subscribed 12.31 times on Oct. 17, the first day of subscription.

The IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 64.99 lakh shares. The price band was fixed between Rs 110 and Rs 116 per share. Retail investors could apply for at least a single lot size of 1,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 1,39,200. High networth individuals could apply for a minimum of two lots.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Oct. 22. Shares of Freshara Agro Exports will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 23 and refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated the same day. Shares of Freshara Agro Exports are likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct. 24.

Investors can check the Freshara Agro Exports IPO allotment status through Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. Ltd. – the registrar for the issue.